Florida deputy delivers newborn girl during traffic stop

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida deputy who pulled over a speeding car Tuesday morning in Naples wound up delivering a baby instead of handing out a traffic ticket.

Collier County Deputy Robert Pounds was on patrol near Airport Pulling Road about 4:30 a.m. when he saw a car going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone. Once he made a traffic stop, though, it became clear why.

Pounds realized the passenger had gone into labor and was about to give birth. So, the deputy radioed for paramedics and backup. Then he fetched a blanket from his patrol car.

But the baby couldn't wait.

It was up to Pounds to deliver the newborn girl and make sure both she and her mother were safe. Moments later, first responders arrived to cut the girl's umbilical cord and take her to a hospital.

Despite a hectic scene, the deputy managed to get a memorable photo with the proud father. The image went viral once it was posted on Facebook, racking up droves of reactions and shares.

