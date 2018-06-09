Florida deputy leaves gun in Burger King restroom

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Authorities have found a gun that a Florida deputy left in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant.

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release said that the gun was found with the help of a police dog in a wooded area early Saturday

The gun was left at the Burger King restaurant in New Port Richey shortly before noon on Friday and was gone when the plainclothes detective returned 45 minutes later.

Deputies spent several hours Friday tracking down a man who appeared in surveillance video. The man was being questioned Friday evening, but the gun wasn't immediately recovered.

The sheriff's office didn't release details about how the gun was left in the bathroom.

The sheriff's office said it's continuing its investigation.

