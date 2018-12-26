Florida dog with no nose searching for furever home

CHULUOTA, Fla. - Workers at a Florida veterinarian's office hope someone is ready to adopt a stray dog with a unique look.

The 12-year-old canine doesn't have a nose. He has crooked teeth and sometimes snorts.

Sniffles, a stray, was taken in by Orange County Animal Services.

His deformity that causes some snorting hasn't had people knocking down the door to adopt him.

"He's just a precious old man, everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him," Michelle Wacker, Orange County Animal Services, told WESH.

Wacker says despite his looks, he is in tip-top shape.

"He's a healthy dog, he just looks a little funny," Wacker said.

"He's a very laid back dog, likes to snort a lot," Genesis Diaz, foster owner, said.

Genesis Diaz, foster owner says she will wake up with puppy kisses in the morning.

Anyone who decides to adopt sniffles, and give him a forever home, you need to know there will some dental work next week so the grin won't look exactly the same, and it's also a reminder the rescue always needs cash to pay for vet bills for the special needs critters that go through there, reports WESH.

If you’re interested in adopting Sniffles or helping the rescue, click here.

CNN, WESH, Hearst