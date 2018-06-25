Florida gator crosses road with help from strangers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the road? To get to the other side! And the little gator made it safe and sound with the help of two women who got out of their cars to help.

Catherine Kerr said she started filming around 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dean Road and East Colonial in Orlando.

She believes the alligator may have been lost after wandering outside of Downey Park, which is right at that intersection, and where there's a lake.

Two women were both stopped at the light when they say the baby gator. Without thinking, they jumped out of their cars to direct traffic away from the alligator as they herded it back to Downey Park.

"It was so encouraging to see these women help a confused and scared animal make it back to safety." Kerr said. "They refused to let it get hurt! Alligators might not be soft and cuddly, but they're still an important part of Florida's ecosystem and it's great to see everyday people looking out for them."

