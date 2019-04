ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old and her two-month-old child.

They say Mykala Shanique Legg and Tyauvion Morris were last seen leaving a home early Sunday morning on Flaxman Steet.

It is unknown who they could be with or where they are heading.

If you have any information on Mykala or her child Tyauvion’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.

