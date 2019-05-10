Florida governor welcomes 54 new troopers

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered the keynote address at the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) 141st Recruit Class graduation. (Photo Credit: Governor’s Press Office)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than four dozen new state troopers got their badges Friday morning, witnessed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sounding off, 54 cadets marched into the Florida Highway Patrol 141st Recruit Class graduation ceremony.

“Obviously, we're looking for the best, who have the best background, who really are going to support the mission of courtesy, service and protection,” said FHP Chief of Public Affairs Capt. Thomas Pikul.

The cadets have been training since October. Six months of intense training, learning to shoot, drive defensively and much more led them to this moment.

A point not taken lightly by DeSantis, who delivered the keynote address.

“You very well may be called into action after a hurricane or after some type of emergency situation and I think that after the training that you've gone through, after proving your mettle, I think you're going to be ready to discharge those responsibilities,” DeSantis said.

The new troopers will serve throughout the state, from Pensacola to the Florida Keys.

News4Jax spoke with two new troopers who are both headed to serve in Miami.

“I know we'll be prepared when we go out there because the instructors we had prepared us well,” Trooper Celeste Sanchez said.

Trooper Lynn Lalane says it was seeing her cousin serve as an FHP trooper that inspired her to join.

“Me, personally, this was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, physically, emotionally and I'm just excited. I'm proud,” Lalane said.

The Highway Patrol said it’s always looking for new recruits.

Starting salaries range from $34,000 to $39,000 a year, depending on where the trooper is stationed.

Currently, there are 1,700 FHP troopers.

Visit beatrooper.com to apply.

