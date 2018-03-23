Florida 'hot cop' selected for 'Survivor' reality show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the so-called Gainesville "hot cops" who became an internet sensation after the trio's selfie went viral last year will reportedly have a second chance at fame.

Officer Daniel Rengering has been selected to appear on the next season of the popular CBS reality TV show "Survivor," according to the tabloid website TMZ.

TMZ reports Rengering is taking a leave of absence from the force to film the TV show in Fiji. He stands to make at least $10,000, which could turn into $1 million if he wins.

It's worth pointing out that Rengering's co-worker, Officer Michael Hamill, resigned from the force amid an internal investigation into anti-Semitic Facebook posts of his were uncovered.

The original Facebook post that turned Rengering, Hamill and a third officer into internet celebrities spawned thousands of comments, many of which complimented the trio for their appearance.

The post was later deleted. But before it was taken down, it had generated nearly 200,000 comments, 500,000-plus likes and nearly 300,000 shares.

