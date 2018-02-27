Parents of slain Parkland teens share emotional words with lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida House committee has responded to the Parkland school shootings by approving a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy any gun, require a three-day waiting period for rifle purchases and create a program that could allow some teachers to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.

The 23-6 vote Tuesday followed more than four hours of emotional discussion, including from parents of some of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.

Andrew Pollack's daughter, 18-year-old Meadow, was killed in the massacre. After quietly staring into space for hours as lawmakers debated school safety, the emotions flowed when his turn came.

“Just like we’re sitting here, no one’s worried someone’s coming through that door with a gun," Pollack said. "But our children are going to go to school and worry that someone is going to walk down a hallway and shoot them? Something’s not right.”

The father and grandfather of 14-year-old victim Alex Schachter also spoke.

“We need each one of you to step aside from politics and reach inside as parents and grandparents and work together to make a difference," Max Schachter said.

Then, the mother of hero teacher Scott Beigel, who was shot while holding a door for students to escape, talked about her son's sacrifice.

“Scott’s focus was to keep his students safe," Linda Beigel Schulman said. "He did not have to make a split-second decision, 'Do I go for my gun? Do I save my students?' No, he didn't have to decide shoot or save.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a former Parkland vice mayor, said he didn't like the bill, but still voted for it.

"It doesn't go far enough, and now it goes too far in other areas," he said. "But the NRA opposes it, and I will not vote with the NRA."

His views reflected many of those who testified before the committee, saying they wanted a ban on assault rifles that the committee rejected, and that they opposed the idea of arming teachers.

Arming teachers

That idea is part of the Florida Sheriff’s Marshal Program, which would allow teachers who are trained by law enforcement to carry a gun in their classrooms.

It’s modeled after a program in Polk County led by Sheriff Grady Judd.

“This is a force multiplier to protect children," Judd said.

Under the bill the committee approved, school districts can decide if they want to participate or not.

But dozens of Parkland residents, teachers and parents made it clear that they believe arming teachers is not the solution.

Patricia Kodish was substitute teaching at Stoneman Douglas High the day of the shooting.

“This will be a terrible detriment to some students' actual mental well-being, knowing that their teachers actually have guns," Kodish said.

The House expanded the program, making it a requirement for sheriff’s offices to offer the training program, even if the school district doesn’t opt in.

Sen. Kevin Rader, who represents Parkland, said the amendment will make it even more difficult for Democrats to give their support to the bill.

“Teachers need to learn how to teach. Law enforcement needs to protect us," Rader said.

Rep. Jose Oliva said the program provides a ready force in the event a school district chooses to join the program at a later date.

“The amount of time that it would take to train up those who volunteer to go into the program would be significant, and therefore this is really just a measure of preparedness," Oliva said.

The bill also requires schools to have one school resource officer for every 1,000 students. Sponsors said the marshal program allows for an extra line of defense.



