Florida House signs off on telehealth tax credits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - House members Thursday passed a bill that would establish a regulatory framework for “telehealth” in the state, while giving a $30 million annual tax break to insurance companies.

The House voted 102-14 to pass the measure (HB 23), sponsored by Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville. Telehealth, a term insurance companies have coined, involves using the internet and other technology to provide services to patients remotely.

Telehealth is not a type of health-care service but rather is a mode to deliver services. In addition to providing insurance companies a $30 million tax break, the bill also would authorize health plans and insurance companies to use out-of-state physicians in their networks for telehealth. Yarborough said expanding telehealth could reduce inappropriate emergency room care and improve access to health care in rural areas, among other things. “Although cost savings are not dollar for dollar,” he said referring to the $30 million tax break, “in the end, we’ll see our constituents afforded an opportunity to receive timely and cost-efficient health care with uncompromising quality.”

The Legislature has wrangled over telehealth during the past several years, with the House and Senate unable to come to agreement on a framework. This year may prove no different. The Senate’s telehealth bill (SB 1526) does not contain the $30 million tax break.

Also, for example, the Senate bill does not authorize insurance companies and managed-care plans to include out-of-state physicians to meet network adequacy requirements. While the House and Senate have not been able to agree on a bill in the past, many hospitals and other health-care providers have moved forward with telehealth services.

News Service of Florida