Florida jobless rate down slightly from last month

A "Now Hiring" sign outside an Express clothing store in San Francisco.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate ticked down slightly last month.

State officials released May's figures Friday and reported the unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent. That is 0.1 percent lower than it was in April and 0.4 percent less than a year ago.

Florida's unemployment rate is the same as the national rate. The state's rate had held steady at 3.9 percent for the past four months.

The unemployment rate for the metropolitan Jacksonville area was 3.1 percent in May, down 0.7 percentage point from a year ago. According to the the governor's office, 22,400 new private-sector jobs were added in the area in the past year.

Okaloosa and St. Johns counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent, followed by Monroe County (2.7 percent) and Walton County (2.8 percent).

Hendry and Sumter counties had the highest unemployment rate at 5.0 percent, followed by Citrus County (4.8 percent) and Putnam County (4.5 percent).

There are an estimated 391,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.2 million people.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.