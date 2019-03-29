Florida deputy, K-9 shot while tracking suspect

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and St. Petersburg Police Department K-9 were shot early Friday morning while tracking a suspect.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy with the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop, the department said.

The man, 23-year-old Elijah Johnson, initially stopped but fled the scene.

K-9 Titan went after Johnson and was shot.

A short time later, the suspect fired shots at Sergeant David Stang. He was hit in the shoulder.

Johnson then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Sgt Stang was taken to Bayfront Health and is in stable condition. K-9 Titan also underwent surgery and is in stable condition, PCSO said.

