Florida leads nation in child drownings; but the number is declining

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the days heat up and kids head to swimming pools, experts have a child safety alert for parents.

Data collected by the USA Swimming Foundation showed Florida led the nation as the state with the most fatal child drownings last year. But that number has actually declined.

According to a new report, 44 drownings were reported in the Sunshine State last year. That’s down 14 percent from 2017. Three children so far have drowned in Florida pools or spas in 2019. Although the number of drownings declined last year, experts warn that parents can’t let their guard down.

To keep children safe around the water, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding parents:

NEVER leave your child unattended by any body of water and make sure an adult is always watching them.

Teach your kids how to swim.

Learn how to do CPR in case there is an emergency.

These are all life-saving steps that are a part of the Safety Commission’s pledge for parents to “Pool Safely.” They are asking parents to sign this online pledge and make a promise to take those safety steps before heading to the pool or beach.

