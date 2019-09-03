Florida man, 68, dies while preparing for Hurricane Dorian

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian moves slowly past Grand Bahama Island on Sept. 2 in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

A 68-year-old Florida man died while preparing for Hurricane Dorian, authorities said.

David Allen Bradley was putting up plywood when he fell three stories to his death, Indialantic Police Chief Mike Connor told CNN.

Bradley was on a small ladder trying to cover up the windows to his home Sunday afternoon. His wife was inside at the moment of the incident and ran outside when she heard the crash. By the time police got there, it was too late, Connor said.

Millions across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings.

In Florida, where the hurricane's outer bands have already arrived, 17 counties are under evacuation.

In Indian River County, authorities said they were concerned about residents refusing to leave. If those people encounter an emergency, first responders won't be able to help if the storm gets too strong, Maj. Eric Flowers said.

"It's going to be difficult for us to get out to the barrier islands after the storm. ... This is a slow-moving storm, so we're concerned that those folks might get isolated out there for a time until Dorian actually passes and it's safe for our first responders to get out there to them," Martin County Emergency Management Director Michele Jones.

Dorian kills five in Bahamas

Among the five people confirmed dead across the islands was an 8-year-old boy.

Ingrid McIntosh told Eyewitness News she believes her grandson died in the rising waters. Her 31-year-old daughter found the boy's body, she told the local news outlet. She says her granddaughter is also missing.

"I just saw my grandson about two days ago," McIntosh said. "He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, 'Grandma, I love you.'"

Bahamian officials said Monday it was still difficult to assess the number of casualties amid the continuing dire conditions.

"It's not safe to go outdoors," Bahamian Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said. "Power lines are down. Lamp posts are down. Trees are across the street. It is very dangerous to be outdoors."

Minnis, the prime minister, said Monday night the storm would continue battering Grand Bahama Island for "many more hours."

"We know that there are a number of people in serious distress," he said. "We pray for their safety and will provide relief and assistance as soon as possible."

One resident from Marsh Harbour, an Abaco Island town, told CNN he saw people walking in waist-deep waters and a house that had flipped over.

Minnis said initial reports from Abaco suggest "the devastation is unprecedented and extensive."

CNN's Andrea Diaz contributed to this report.

