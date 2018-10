NORTH PORT, FL - A registered sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint then threw her off a bridge in Fort Myers, police said.

Sarasota County deputies said Melvin Williams, 20, was taken into custody after leaving a hotel.

Williams has a prior conviction from 2017 of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12-years-old, MySunCoast reports.

No other information is available at this time.

