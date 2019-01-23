Florida man arrested after threat to blow up bus

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police have arrested a man who they say claimed to have a bomb on a transit bus in Volusia County.

The two-hour standoff Wednesday morning caused the evacuation of a high school and nearby businesses in Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker tells news outlets the man stepped off the bus at 10:33 a.m., lit a cigarette and lifted his shirt to show that he didn't have a bomb strapped to his body.

Walker says the driver and five passengers got off the bus when the man threatened to blow it up.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office bomb squad robot removed two bags from the bus. Walker says the contents are being examined.

The man's name hasn't been released.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.