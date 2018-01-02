Florida man beats stepson to death, forces boy's brothers to sleep with body

SEFFNER, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after allegedly beating his 7-year-old stepson to death for getting out of bed to get a cookie. The man then forced the boy's brothers to sleep in bed with the body.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, was being held on $870,000 bond after being charged with the brutal murder of Brice Russell.

WFLA reports Montgomery told investigators he had beaten Russell after he had got out of bed to get a cookie early Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 1:00 a.m. at the Masters Inn in Seffner where the family lives. Russell's mother was working at the time of his death.

According to officials, Russell's three brothers witnessed Montgomery punching the boy in the head and stomach with a closed fist. Montgomery then picked up Russell and threw him head first into a cabinet, reportedly causing his brain to bleed.

WFTS reports Montgomery threatened Russell's siblings with similar punishment if they did not join him in beating their brother.

Montgomery went on to place Russell in bed with his brothers, forcing them to sleep with the body the rest of the night.

Crews responded to the hotel at 10:50 a.m. after Montgomery called 911 to report that Russell would not wake up.

