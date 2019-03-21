'Florida Man Birthday Challenge': Which bizarre story did you get?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new hashtag is trending on Twitter, and it revolves around Florida.

Twitter users are coming up with a new "challenge" which includes googling "Florida Man" followed by your birthday.

"Your new zodiac sign is the headline that comes up when you do a search for "Florida man" and your birthdate," Twitter Moments said.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

Here are some of the results from the challenge:

Best challenge of 2019 so far.

Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window. #floridaman #floridamanchallenge pic.twitter.com/pK8QLCuKS6 — PACK MA'S (@PACKMAS2) March 21, 2019

I don't know how to feel about this, #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/PPoWDH3iYm — Yasser Piedi G. (@YasserPG13) March 21, 2019

#FloridaMan 😭😭😭😭 what the hell is in the water out there? Lol pic.twitter.com/5g8Fg6ppwC — susie carmichael’s ponytails (@lostinval) March 21, 2019

Im not typing #FloridaMan next to anything of mine...



Don’t put that evil on me Ricky Bobby! — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 21, 2019

So which "Florida Man" are you?

