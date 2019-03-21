Florida

'Florida Man Birthday Challenge': Which bizarre story did you get?

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new hashtag is trending on Twitter, and it revolves around Florida. 

Twitter users are coming up with a new "challenge" which includes googling "Florida Man" followed by your birthday. 

"Your new zodiac sign is the headline that comes up when you do a search for "Florida man" and your birthdate," Twitter Moments said. 

Here are some of the results from the challenge: 

So which "Florida Man" are you? 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.