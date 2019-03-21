'Florida Man Birthday Challenge': Which bizarre story did you get?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new hashtag is trending on Twitter, and it revolves around Florida.
Twitter users are coming up with a new "challenge" which includes googling "Florida Man" followed by your birthday.
"Your new zodiac sign is the headline that comes up when you do a search for "Florida man" and your birthdate," Twitter Moments said.
EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019
Here are some of the results from the challenge:
I don't know how to feel about this, #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/PPoWDH3iYm — Yasser Piedi G. (@YasserPG13) March 21, 2019
My #FloridaMan story. I kid you not. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4Ft0GQBtc0 — Kidue (@cleanaturalady) March 21, 2019
#FloridaMan 😭😭😭😭 what the hell is in the water out there? Lol pic.twitter.com/5g8Fg6ppwC — susie carmichael’s ponytails (@lostinval) March 21, 2019
#floridaman January 10th pic.twitter.com/BLQ5wd0udb — 𝚆𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚃𝚑𝚎𝙿𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚊𝚂𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@darksideofshoes) March 21, 2019
Where do I collect my prize? #floridaman pic.twitter.com/kkxyQeTPns — Patrick Joy (@JetSet024) March 21, 2019
Im not typing #FloridaMan next to anything of mine...
Don’t put that evil on me Ricky Bobby! — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 21, 2019
#FloridaMan .... Florida men, one dressed in bull onesie, attempt to burn down house with Ragu sauce
👀👀😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2BMfLHkoqu — Joshua Kohn (@kohnjoshua) March 21, 2019
My birthday’s March 7th.. #FloridaMan 😂 pic.twitter.com/61LA9wdGh7 — Macy Longo (@macylongo) March 21, 2019
#floridaman kidnapped a woman to do his laundry! https://t.co/spmglacq3a — B J Kelli (@realbjkelli) March 19, 2019
#FloridaMan here is a goodie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/EvuiqBei56 — Eric Parker (@RevSpidey82) March 21, 2019
So which "Florida Man" are you?
