Florida man busted on drug charges while playing Pokemon Go

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida man trying to catch them all instead caught a charge – well, several of them actually.

It happened June 19 while 30-year-old Jonathan Louis Ortiz was playing the popular mobile game Pokemon Go after hours at a park in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Eneida Rossi noticed a Mercedes parked at Beacon Meadows Park and confronted the driver after seeing “marijuana in plain view” while Ortiz was “actively trying to catch a wild Pokemon.”

A search of the vehicle found 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil and a pound of marijuana, along with some marijuana-infused edibles and a range of paraphernalia, deputies said.

Court records show Ortiz was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on felony charges of cocaine possession, possession with intent to sell cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

Ortiz, who is currently free on bond, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

