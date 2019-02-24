Florida man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed unborn baby

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash in Florida that led to the death of an unborn baby.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say 48-year-old Bionel Cervin-Gomez fled from a three-vehicle crash he caused in Davenport. An eight-month pregnant woman's unborn son was killed in the crash.

A tipster helped authorities track him down at his hiding spot in Haines City, deputies said. He was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with great bodily injury or death and driving without a license causing death or great bodily injury. He is being held without bond.

Cervin-Gomez told deputies that he fled from the scene because he did not have a driver's license.

The Lakeland Ledger reports Cervin-Gomez is in the United States illegally and was previously deported to Mexico in 2000.

