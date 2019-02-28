Florida man ends SWAT standoff for a slice of pizza

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man accused of threatening his family ended a four-hour standoff with police after he was promised a slice of pizza.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 33-year-old Evan Charles McLemore was arrested Tuesday and charged with resisting an officer and aggravated stalking.

Police say officers responded to a report of a possible battery at the Pensacola home and found McLemore had barricaded himself in a room. Officers say McLemore claimed to have a gun, so they brought in a SWAT team. Crisis negotiators eventually managed to coax McLemore out with the promise of pizza. It wasn't clear if he actually received a slice.

The Pensacola Police Department acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post Wednesday evening, saying "Never underestimate the power of pizza with flavored crust."

"Yes, it's true. We ended a standoff with a barricaded suspect by delivering him a pizza. We cannot comment on the rumors about pineapple being on said pizza -- Operational Security and all that."

McLemore's bond was set at $105,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.