Florida man killed pregnant wife, threw body in trash bin, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife and dumped her body in a trash bin, according to Hollywood police.

Police said 20-year-old Martine Bernard's body was found early Tuesday morning in an alley behind the home she shared with her husband, 22-year-old Cassandritz Blanc. Bernard was six months pregnant.

Blanc has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death, and he's also suspected in her father's killing.

Hollywood police say 68-year-old Roosevelt Bernard was found fatally shot in the nearby city on Monday.

Joane Bernard told News4Jax sister station WPLG that Blanc was the last person to see her father alive.

She told WPLG that the family realized something was wrong when her father didn't show up to his son's baby shower and never came home. She said Blanc told her that her father stepped out for unknown reasons before he was found dead.

Police did not say whether both victims were shot with similar guns or what may have motivated the killings.

