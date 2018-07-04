Florida man loses 2 fingers in fireworks accident

WKMG-TV photo of the apartment complex on Ligustrum Lane in Merritt Island.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida man lost two fingers to a fireworks accident Tuesday night.

WKMG-TV in Orlando reported the injury happened at an apartment complex in Merritt Island.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the 23-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne, where doctors had to amputate two fingers. A friend said the victim also lost his eyebrows and his hearing was damaged by the sound of the explosion.

No further details were immediately available.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.