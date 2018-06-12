Florida man stomps on ducklings that wandered into his yard, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police said a Florida man has been charged after he beat a mama duck and her three ducklings to death with a stick, WKMG reports.

Officers found the ducks late Monday morning in the man's backyard, the report said. His neighbors made the call to 911.

More Headlines

Marrero-Pena told officers he beat the adult duck with a stick and stomped on the ducklings, Melbourne police said. He told officers the adult duck had wandered onto his property and attacked him.

Magdiel Marrero-Pena, 41, of Melbourne, was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, Florida Today reported.

Marrero-Pena remained at the Brevard County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $20,250 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.