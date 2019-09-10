Florida middle schooler smuggles bearded dragon into school

A Florida student had some explaining to do Monday after smuggling her bearded dragon into school.

The exotic stowaway named Jango was found inside a student's backpack at a Bay County middle school, according to a message posted on the school district's Facebook page.

It turns out that the student decided to sneak her reptilian companion into school with her because she "didn't want him to be sad at home all alone," the Facebook post said.

Fortunately, school officials kept the lizard comfortable in a plastic mail crate padded with cushions and blankets until the student's parent could pick up him and take him home.

But, as the district noted, this episode is a good reminder for parents to pay attention when kids are heading to school: "Parents please check those backpacks in the am!"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.