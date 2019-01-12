Florida missing child alert issued for 2 boys from Ohio

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two boys from Ohio, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said a Florida missing child alert has been issued for Wyatt Midkiff, 13, and Carter Midkiff, 10, who were last seen in the area of the 300 block of Columbus Road in Athens, Ohio.

The boys may be in the company of Dustin Midkiff, 36, and Amanda Seeley, 38, officials said. They may be traveling in a late model white Ford Expedition. Officials said there is gray trim around the wheels of the vehicle, and the vehicle has a moon roof and a luggage rack on the roof.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Wyatt Midkiff, Carter Midkiff, Dustin Midkiff and Amanda Seeley (photos courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Wyatt Midkiff is described by FDLE as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds and has brown hair in a buzz-cut hair style, hazel eyes and a scar on his right temple. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, a dark long-sleeved shirt, gray nylon running pants and bright blue high-top sneakers.

Carter Midkiff is described by FDLE as 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds and has brown hair in a buzz-cut hair style, hazel eyes and a teardrop birthmark under his left eye. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, a dark long-sleeved shirt, gray nylon running pants and black low-top sneakers.

Dustin Midkiff is described by FDLE as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds and has blond hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his left arm, left forearm and right upper arm, and has scars on his back and face.

Seeley is described by FDLE as 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said if they are located to not approach and contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information can contact FDLE, the Athens Police Department at 740-592-3315 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.