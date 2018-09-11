Florida mom faces 30 years for dipping boy's feet in hot water

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Florida mother pleaded no contest to aggravated child abuse and faces up to 30 years in prison after her son was badly burned by scalding water.

A judge revoked bail for 23-year-old Sheretta M. Harris on Monday and ordered her held in jail. A sentencing hearing hasn't been set.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Harris called 911 in April 2017, saying her 3-year-old son had been burned and skin was hanging off his feet. Dispatchers could hear the boy's screams.

Harris told investigators she found the boy in the bathtub with the water running.

About a month later, her husband told investigators that Harris confided in him that she became angry with their son, filled the tub with scalding water and placed his feet in.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.