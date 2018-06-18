Florida mom makes liquor store run, leaves child in hot car overnight, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman was arrested Sunday on charges of child neglect after leaving her 3-year-old child in a car overnight in Sanford, WKMG reports.

Deputies responded to apartments in Sanford Sunday after the 3-year-old was reported missing in a vehicle that was possibly stolen, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found the child inside the car in the parking lot of the apartment complex with the windows rolled up and the car not running. Deputies said she was overheated and going in and out of consciousness.

The girl was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, officials said. She's expected to make a full recovery, deputies said on Monday.

An investigation revealed Casey Dyan Keller, 33, went to the liquor store with three children Saturday night, returned home around 11:15 p.m. and took the older two children inside but left her 3-year-old behind.

Neighbors are applauding law enforcement for responding to the call, noticing the child in the car and getting her to safety.

Keller was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. She was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

