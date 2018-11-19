Florida mother arrested after leaving son at Chuck E. Cheese's, police say

RIVERIA BEACH, Fla. - A Riviera Beach woman was arrested Saturday after police said she left her young son after a party at a Boynton Beach Chuck E. Cheese's.

Sharon Perry, 25, faces a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, witnesses found the boy -- believed to be 2 or 3 years old -- around 9:30 p.m. alone in a booth at the restaurant and contacted authorities. Boynton Beach police said the boy showed no signs of physical abuse and appeared well cared for, but the boy was not able to tell deputies his address or phone number.

About an hour later, a family member contacted a Boynton Beach police station, saying his mother was on her way to retrieve the boy.

Perry told police that the boy was at a party with nine children and six adults that night and the group drove to the restaurant in multiple cars, the report said. Perry said that she lost track of the boy because the group left in several cars and didn't realize she had left the boy behind, according to the report.

The state Department of Children and Families assisted with the case, and the agency determined the boy could be left in the care of his maternal grandmother, police said. Perry is currently being held on $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.