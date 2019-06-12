Florida named the 2nd most fun state in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People have fun in the Sunshine State!

Florida was named among the most fun states to visit in America, according to a study by Wallethub.

Coming in at number two, Florida tops the list just trailing behind California.

The state was ranked on "Entertainment & Recreation" and "Nightlife."

Florida also ranked in the top five for having the most restaurants, golf courses and country clubs, fitness centers, and marinas per capita, according to the study.

Here are the top 10 'Most Fun States to Visit in America':

California Florida New York Washington Colorado Nevada Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Texas

