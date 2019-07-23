Florida Park Service sets records for prescribed burns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hoping to reduce the potential of devastating wildfires, the Florida Park Service conducted a record amount of prescribed burns during the fiscal year that ended June 30, the state Department of Environmental Protection said this week.

The service conducted prescribed burns on 96,000 acres of land.

Prescribed burns are used to manage forests and, in part, help thin brush and plants that can serve as a fuel for wildfires.

“Prescribed burns are crucial for Florida’s environment and reducing the risk and severity of wildfires,” department Secretary Noah Valenstein said in a prepared statement.

News Service of Florida