Florida police officer arrested for selling drugs out of his patrol car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an officer with the Bonifay Police Department for allegedly selling a controlled substance from his patrol car within 1000 feet of an assisted living facility.

FDLE said the investigation into Dwayne White, 48, began in September at the request of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office after it received tips. Per Florida state law, a mug shot of White is not available due to his standing as a law enforcement officer.

Earlier this month, the FDLE said undercover agents bought opioid tablets from White while he was in uniform and in his patrol car.

The office of the state attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.