Florida sea turtle found dead on beach, trapped in barstool

WALTON COUNTY, FL - An endangered sea turtle has been found dead on Dune Allen Beach after becoming trapped in a barstool, according to nonprofit organization South Walton Turtle Watch.

The sea turtle was found Monday night.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the most endangered sea turtle in the world, nwf daily news reports.

The turtle was found entrapped in the legs of a silver barstool, a volunteer told nwf daily news.

The post made on Facebook reads: "This is so very sad, and so easy to stop. Please do not leave your items, anything, on the beach."

This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Recently, an endangered sea turtle was found dead on an Alabama beach with a beach chair string tangled around its neck.

Groups, like South Walton Turtle Watch, and organizations are urging beachgoers to clean up their belongings and trash.

RELATED | Sea turtle found dead with beach chair string around neck

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.