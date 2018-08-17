Florida student refused school lunch after being short 15 cents, mom says

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida high school student was told she could not eat lunch on the first day of school because she owed 15 cents, Kimberly Aiken, the student's mother, told WKMG.

She said it happened to her sophomore daughter on Tuesday.

"She puts her food on the tray, gets to the front, gives her number to the cashier, and she says, 'Well, you owe 15 cents,'" she told WKMG. "My daughter said she didn't have any money, so the cashier took her food."

She said the cafeteria worker threw away the food, and her daughter spent her first day at school without food.

Aiken said she signed up for the free and reduced-cost lunch program, but it has not taken effect yet. She said the 15-cent deficit in her account must have been carried over from last year.

Apparently the student brought a quarter to school on Wednesday, to make up for the shortage, but the cafeteria worker said everything was taken care of, and she didn't owe anything.​

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.