Florida teacher gets 5 years for having sex with 17-year-old student

Tiffany Geliga, 36, pleaded no contest to sexual activity with a minor (Port St. Lucie Police)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida teacher was sentenced to five years in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old student.

TCPalm reports that 36-year-old Tiffany Geliga was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Pierce after pleading no contest in January to sexually assaulting the boy.

The former Port St. Lucie High chemistry teacher was tutoring the boy, who said he had sex with her twice before her arrest last year.

Geliga is the mother of four children, ages 4 to 13.

