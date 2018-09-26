Expelled Florida student attacks former principal, deputies say

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - 18-year-old Jacob Springer found himself on the wrong side of the law after Broward County deputies say he attacked his former high school principal.

"He had some kind of unresolved issues with his expulsion," Broward Sheriffs Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion said.

Springer attended Archbishop McCarthy Catholic High School in Southwest Ranches last year before he was expelled for what the school describes as disciplinary reasons.

Deputies say Principal Richard Jean was driving down saddle club road in Weston Saturday afternoon when springer coincidentally pulled up right next to him.

"The student began driving erratically apparently trying to push him off to the side of the road. In order to avoid a collision, he actually pulled over to what appears to be a residential area," Concepcion said.

That's when both men got out of their cars and according to the police report, Springer went after Principal Jean.

"The suspect charged him and began heading home at which point he defended himself."

Witnesses say the principal put his hands behind his back at one point told Springer he didn't want to fight.

That's when the teenager went back to his car to grab a sharp object. By then principal jean got back in his car and drove off.

Springer paid his bond and is back home with his parents. But because he's 18, he's facing adult charges.

The principal didn't comment on what happened.

