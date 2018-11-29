Florida teen gets stuck in abandoned bank vault, officials say

Authorities in south Florida have freed a teenager who got trapped inside the vault at an abandoned bank building.

According to WPLG-TV, members of the Hollywood fire department, Broward County's technical rescue team and at least two private vault technicians worked to rescue the 17-year-old late Wednesday afternoon from the vacant Bank of America branch in Hollywood.

The boy and another teen apparently broke into the building and were fooling around several hours earlier when one of the them became stuck in the vault.



