Monster gator chases teen up tree

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A scary moment for a 15-year-old girl from Florida Orlando.

The girl was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected, and potentially deadly visitor approached.

A gator chased the teen up a tree branch, and circled below.

It happened Friday near Alexander Springs Creek in the Ocala National Forest. According to deputies, the teenager was floating on her raft when a gator swam up to her and started hissing... chasing her to a tree.

"There was a low hanging tree she was able to climb up into the tree and get out of the water and stay high enough to where the gator couldn't get her," Sgt. Mark farner, Lake County official said.

By the time the deputy was able to get to the remote area the girl had been clinging for dear life for 30 minutes. She was tired and screaming her lungs out.

According to the deputy the gator had no fear of people started to move towards him so the deputy shot the gator in the head and gator disappeared under the water.

Experts say before you go swimming look around. Check for gators especially on the shoreline.

CNN / WESH