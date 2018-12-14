Florida jury weighs Tallahassee case featuring homicide, infidelity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida jury is deliberating whether to convict a woman accused of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago.

Prosecutors and Denise Williams' defense attorneys gave closing statements Friday in a case that has resembled the plot of the Hollywood classic, "Double Indemnity."

Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and killed her husband. He eventually married Williams but the relationship later soured.

On a cold morning in north Florida, Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting on a large lake near Tallahassee, and initially it was believed that he had fallen from his boat and that his body had been devoured by alligators. His disappearance triggered a massive search by local and state authorities.

It was revealed years later that Williams had died from a shotgun blast to the head and had been buried near a lake. The man who shot him was his best friend and insurance agent Brian Winchester, who confessed last year to the killing. At the time of his death Williams had three life insurance policies worth $1.75 million.

Without a body, Denise Williams petitioned to have him declared dead due to accidental drowning. She married Winchester in December 2005, but the relationship soured and they divorced in 2016.

Last year, Winchester pleaded no contest to kidnapping his ex-wife at gunpoint, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The very next day, authorities announced that Mike Williams' remains were found at the end of a dead-end road after they received "new information." The body had been discovered two months earlier, but the state's Department of Law Enforcement needed to confirm through DNA tests that it was actually Mike Williams.

Denise Williams is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact in her husband's killing.

Ethan Way, an attorney for Denise Williams, maintained Winchester lied in order to get revenge and there was no other proof linking his client to the crime.

