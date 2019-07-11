Florida woman accused of urinating in ice cream machine

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - You may not want to hear this story if you're eating.

A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested Monday and charged with tampering with food.

Lu Lu's Ice Cream Shop was the target of vandalism gross enough to make your stomach turn.

According to Indian Shores Police, Jung Soon Wypcha, who owns the "Indian Shores Food Market" next door used a shared bathroom to access the ice cream shop on 5 occasions in June.

Arrest reports say she stuck her fingers into the ice cream containers, picked her nose and put her fingers into the ice cream.

On one occasion she even urinated in an ice cream churning machine.



Indian Shores Police said all the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

The store owners said it caused more than $2,000 in damage and the shop was forced to close for a day to clean.

The ice cream parlor was forced to throw everything out and start over.

CNN, WFTS