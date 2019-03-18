Florida woman 'hanging out window' killed in hit-and-run after falling

MIAMI, Fla. - A 23-year-old Florida woman fell from the rear passenger window of a car she was riding in and was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho said Mariah Logan was in the car with three friends when she fell into the road early Sunday. She fell while "hanging out" of the window, officials said.

The driver of a Range Rover that was traveling behind the car ran over Logan, according to the FHP. He initially stopped and then fled the scene before authorities arrived, troopers said.

The driver of the car and her two other passengers were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

