Florida woman hits hydrant, causes 8-foot deep washout, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old Florida woman is facing a DUI charge after she hit a fire hydrant and the spewing water created a washout 8 feet deep -- with her car at the bottom of the hole, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Alexandrea Runyon, of Lady Lake, was driving a 2004 Buick Century when she hit a fire hydrant just after 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeast 156th Place Road and US 441 in Marion County.

Troopers said the fire hydrant starting spewing water onto the road and the shoulder, and eventually created a hole about 20 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

The car was trapped at the bottom of the hold, according to the report.

Troopers said Runyon was not injured, but she was suspected of being impaired and was arrested on a DUI charge. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Provided by Marion County Fire Rescue

