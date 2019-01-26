Florida woman lives with dismembered body for months

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Penny Rebecca Pospisil, 47, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Authorities with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said she killed then dismembered her boyfriend's body and kept it inside a trailer for months.

On Dec. 20, the Melbourne Police Department contacted the Sheriff's Office about the death investigation of Anthony Franklin Mitchell, 55, whose body was found in a camper at the Wickham Park Campground.

According to ClickOrlando.com, Mitchell once lived with Pospisil at the Lake Panasoffkee RV Village in Sumter County. Mitchell's family hadn't heard from him since Aug. 22 and Pospisil had been telling people that he died.

In September, Pospisil moved the camper to Melbourne, where people started complaining about a foul smell.

On Dec. 30, police got a search warrant for the trailer in Wickman Park for a well-being check, since Pospisil hadn't been seen for a while and her lot fee was overdue. When police arrived, officers noticed the foul smell and discovered Mitchell's dismembered body in the advanced stages of decomposition. Authorities believe Mitchell was killed around Aug. 23.

Pospisil was booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she's being held without bond.

