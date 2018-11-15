Reports: Florida woman brings meth to doctor for testing

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly woman in Polk County is accused of taking methamphetamine to a doctor to have it tested. She was worried it was doing harm, the Miami Herald reports.

Barbara Lee Ray, 73, had been reportedly using the drug for about a month, according to the Herald.

Fox 8 reports she went to Complete Care Family Medicine Associates to test the product. Deputies say it tested positive for meth.

Ray faces two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

