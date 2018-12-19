Florida's minimum wage is set to go up in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New Year's Day is just around the corner, and that means more money for some Floridians.

Starting Jan. 1, Florida's minimum wage will go up by 21 cents, bringing the current rate from $8.25 an hour up to $8.46 an hour, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The 2019 increase marks the biggest change in minimum wage since it rose by 36 cents in 2012, and it's the sixth largest increase since Florida adopted a state minimum wage in 2004.

The state is required to calculate an annual minimum wage, which is based on federal consumer data. It applies to all employees in the state who are covered by the federal minimum wage.

