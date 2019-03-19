Former FBI director criticizes Canadian drug importation plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Legislation to allow Floridians access to prescription drugs from Canada is a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The legislation has cleared two committees in the House but has yet to get a Senate hearing.

A pharmaceutical and medical industry group, Partnership for Safe Medicines, brought in former FBI Director Louis Freeh to argue against the idea.

”It’s a little bit of a shell game,” Freeh said. “The Canadians have been very clear. They said, 'We don't inspect them. We’re not going to inspect them.'"

Not only are the drugs untested, according to Freeh, but he also contends neither bill provides penalties for illegal importation.

"There (are) no provisions for criminal activity," Freeh said. "They don’t even mention criminal activities."

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh

DeSantis calls the concerns overblown.

"You know, the places where we would be importing would be certified as being safe," DeSantis said. "And, obviously ... we want to do that. But I think a lot of that, quite frankly, is people who don't want to allow us to have access to cheaper drugs, and so we’re going to press forward with it."

At an opioid workshop, former Pinellas County Detective Mark Baughman said cheaper pills could lead to bigger problems like more narcotics.

"It does," Baughman said. 'And there are more pills in play then."

Even if the plan is eventually signed into Florida law, the federal government would still have to give its stamp of approval.

The federal law allowing states to get Canadian drugs was approved by Congress in 2003, but the federal government has never approved a request to allow the drugs to be imported.

