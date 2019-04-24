Former FSU player to plead guilty to tax fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida attorney who started at linebacker for Florida State’s 1993 national championship team is pleading guilty to federal tax fraud charges.

Court records show that Ken Alexander, 46, agreed to plead guilty earlier this month to three of 12 charges he had been facing as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. He faces a mandatory two-year minimum sentence for one of the counts, with up to 13 more years for the other counts, at a July 19 sentencing. He has agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the IRS.

Alexander was the owner of the now-defunct Wizard Business Center, a Tallahassee tax preparation business. Court records show Alexander falsely represented itemized deductions, losses and marital status in tax returns for 10 different customers between 2012 and 2016.

