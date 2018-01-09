Former House page director sentenced to 10 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A former Florida House employee who oversaw the chamber’s page and messenger program has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Michael Chmielewski, 38, was sentenced Friday after a jury found him guilty in September.

Previous Story

Chmielewski was accused of responding to a Craigslist advertisement and communicating on a messaging app with an undercover officer who posed as a 14-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chmielewski discussed sexual activity and was arrested when he went to meet the girl.

After his arrest, Chmielewski was terminated from his $40,000-a-year House job.

News Service of Florida