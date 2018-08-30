Former NASCAR driver convicted of offering cash for sex with young girl

2012 FILE PHOTO: Rick Crawford, driver of the #73 Superseal Construction Products/Trans Pecos Trucking LLP Chevrolet, after qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Former NASCAR driver Richard Crawford Jr. will spend at least 10 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of charges that he offered a man he believed to be the father of a 12-year-old girl money to have sex with his daughter.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Crawford emailed and texted a person he believed to be the father about engaging the child in sexual activity. Prosecutors said Crawford agreed to pay between $50 and $75 to engage the girl in oral sex and intercourse. Crawford also indicated that he wanted the child to be nude or wearing something with “easy access” at the time of the meeting.

When Crawford arrived at the agreed location to have sex with the girl on Feb. 28, he was arrested by federal agents. During a search of Crawford's cellphone, agents found that he was carrying $80 and had a condom in his pants pocket. The agents also searched Crawford’s truck, finding an emergency contraceptive pill, massage oil, a phallic device, a sexual performance enhancement pill, adult pornography, a DVD player and more condoms.

A cellphone also found in his contained the emails and text messages between Crawford and the undercover officer acting as the father of a 12-year-old child.

Crawford competed full-time in NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series from 1997 to 2009.

Crawford, 60, faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to life. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

