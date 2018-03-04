Former NASCAR driver tried meeting a 12-year-old for sex, authorities say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Federal agents arrested former NASCAR driver Richard Crawford on charges of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to a report from our sister station WKMG in Orlando, "An undercover agent posted an advertisement online Feb. 10, saying he was "looking for taboo-minded" people who are looking for "that dark taboo experience," to which 58-year-old former race-car driver Richard Crawford responded, "Lets do it," the report said.

Authorities say the agent told Crawford he was a 50-year-old man but was willing to let Crawford have sex with his 12-year-old daughter for a price.

Crawford is said to have told authorities he showed up to see if the "Dad" actually had a daughter, but he would not have gone through with it if he did.

To read the full WKMG report click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.