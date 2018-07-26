Free beer: Busch Gardens extends deal by month

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens in Tampa has good news for beer lovers. The theme park has extended its free beer program through Aug. 24.

Guests over 21 can enjoy two complimentary beers per day at the Garden Gate Cafe.

A day after the deal ends, Busch Gardens will kick off its new Bier Fest event celebrating more than 200 years of Oktoberfest and Tampa beer history. The event runs from Aug. 25 - Sept. 16.

During Bier Fest, more than 100 beers from breweries around the world will be on tap.

